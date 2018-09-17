J. Alexander Slick Woods & RiRi Changed Fashion With Near-Runway Birth

J. Alexander Says Slick Woods & Rihanna Have Changed the Fashion Game

EXCLUSIVE

J. Alexander says the pregnant model who went into labor during Rihanna's fashion show has changed the runway game for good -- which will help models of all sizes.

We got America's favorite runway coach and judge from 'ANTM' at LAX, where we asked if Slick Woods revolutionized the fashion industry by walking the Savage x Fenty runway at 9 months pregnant, going into labor backstage and delivering her baby all in a 14-hour time span.

J. says she absolutely has, and RiRi's responsible for putting her in a position of trailblazing.

He explains because Rihanna doesn't play by the rules and hires models with varying body types -- and at varying stages of life (in and out of the womb) -- designers will follow suit, and models will get more gigs. It's a win-win for everyone, really.

There's also this -- J. tells us he wants to see a delivery right there on the runway floor next time ... just to up the ante.

Here's our reaction to that suggestion.