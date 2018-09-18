Iowa State Golf Champ Found Dead On Golf Course Man Arrested For Murder

College Golf Champ Found Dead On Course, Man Charged With Murder

A 22-year old champion golfer from Iowa State University was found beaten and murdered on a golf course in Iowa ... and now cops have arrested and charged a man with her killing.

Celia Barquin Arozamena -- the Big 12 champ -- was found dead on the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa ...near the university's campus.

Cops were initially called after golfers located an unattended bag on the course. Police searched the area ... and found Barquin Arozamena's body.

Officials say she had been assaulted ... and died as a result of the injuries.

A subsequent investigation led cops to arrest 22-year old Collin Daniel Richards ... and charged him with 1st-degree murder.

ISU released a statement ... “Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed."

"Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”