Ryan Reynolds Out of the Way!!!! Shoots Pricey Car Chase

Ryan Reynolds Shooting Car Chase Action Scene for Most Expensive Netflix Movie

Here's your first look at Michael Bay's new action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, and judging by this wild car chase ... it's gonna be a thrilling and very expensive ride!

Ryan was tearing through a busy plaza in Florence, Italy in a lime green Alfa Romeo Giulia. Tires screeching, engine roaring and people jumping out of the way ... as they filmed "Six Underground." The Bay-directed flick has a reported budget of $150 million -- the most expensive Netflix original movie ever.

So far, they're keeping the plot under wraps. Thanks to this clip, we at least we know you're gonna get a heavy dose of Ryan's mug hanging out windows like a golden retriever.

Good Ryan, verrry good Ryan!