Columbus Short Arrest Warrant Issued

Columbus Short Has Warrant Out For His Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Columbus Short could soon be sporting a pair of handcuffs -- there's a warrant out for the actor's arrest -- TMZ has learned.

The ex-"Scandal" star failed to appear in court as part of his divorce proceedings with Tanee Short Tuesday ... so the judge issued a warrant as it's the second time Columbus has no-showed in as many months.

The point of the hearing was for a judgment debtor exam where the actor was to be grilled about his finances.

TMZ broke the story ... Short is currently shelling out $17,500 in spousal support to Tanee and another $4,595 in child support.

CS is no stranger to legal issues ... he was released from jail earlier this year after serving just 34 days of a 1-year sentence for beating his newest wife.