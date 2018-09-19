Larry Fitzgerald Buys Meals For Massive Crowd, Donates Money to Cancer Patient

Larry Fitzgerald Buys Meals For Massive Crowd Donates $ to Cancer Patient

As if you needed another reason to love Larry Fitzgerald ... the NFL superstar hit up a local restaurant and spotted the bill for a HUGE crowd -- and the reason behind the good deed is awesome!!

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver hit up Casella's Italian Delicatessen in Scottsdale on Tuesday ... in an effort to raise money for the restaurant owner, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Fitzgerald told locals to show up from 12-5 PM for a meal on his dime ... while accepting donations for Joe Casella and his family.

Of course, Fitz drew a MASSIVE crowd ... and we're told so many people took Fitzgerald up on his offer, the line took more than 5 HOURS to get through.

No word on how much was raised for the Casella family ... but just by looking at the line, it was a big success.