Snoop Dogg To Steelers, Quit Playin' And Pay Le'Veon Bell!!

Snoop Dogg Message To Steelers ... Quit Playin' And Pay Le'Veon Bell!!

Snoop Dogg ain't panicking about the Steelers' rough start ... but he does have a message for his favorite winless squad -- STOP PLAYIN' AND PAY LE'VEON!!

Of course ... James Conner -- Bell's backup -- was hardly the reason the Steelers couldn't beat the Browns and were mopped by the Chiefs on Sunday.

But, clearly -- Snoop thinks Bell being on jet skis in Miami rather than being on the roster ain't helping matters.

"They need to pay Le'Veon and quit playin', man," Snoop says.

Still ... Snoop ain't ready to hit the eject button on the season yet -- telling TMZ Sports you'll know when that time comes 'cause there will be some classic rants up on his social media.

As for Antonio Brown -- who took to Twitter on Monday and said the team should trade him if they want to find out if he's a product of Ben Roethlisberger's success -- Snoop says A.B. ain't going anywhere.

"We just lost, so we're frustrated," Snoop tells us. "We'll be alright."

By the way ... Snoop also revealed to us which squad he rolls with in Madden -- and let's just say Pittsburgh fans ain't gonna like it.