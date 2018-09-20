Alexander Gustafsson Calls Out Jon Jones ... Let's Rematch!

He's still got another month on the bench, but fighters are already trying to book a fight with Jon Jones -- starting with UFC star Alexander Gustafsson!

Some history ... Gustafsson had a title shot with Jones back in 2013 at UFC 165 -- and the fight was AWESOME!!!

AG lost in a unanimous decision -- but Jones was sent to the hospital for injuries after the fight and later called it the toughest fight of his career.

Both guys got a Fight of the Night bonus for the spectacular brawl.

Now, with Jones expected to be reinstated to fight again as early as October -- Alexander is making his pitch for a rematch!

"Congratulations [Jon Jones]," the #1 ranked lightweight contender wrote on social media ... "I'm really glad u are back!"

"[Daniel Cormier] is aiming for [Brock Lesnar] ... so let’s give the fans another legendary fight for the belt."

Gustafsson made sure to tag the UFC and Dana White.

As we previously reported, Jones is currently serving a suspension after testing positive for PEDs surrounding the Cormier fight at UFC 214.

He was initially facing a 4-year ban -- but it was reduced to 15 months (retroactive) because officials don't believe he intentionally cheated.