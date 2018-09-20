Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Face Off at UFC 229 Press Conference (LIVE STREAM)

Conor McGregor Face-to-Face with Khabib in NYC! (LIVE STREAM)

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Face Off at UFC 229 Press Conference

LET'S GO!!!!

For the first time since the infamous bus attack, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will come FACE-TO-FACE to talk trash before the bash each other's faces in at UFC 229!!

It's all going down at Radio City Music Hall in NYC -- where the 2 scariest UFC fighters alive will take questions from the media and insult the living hell out of each other for all to see.

Remember, these guys HATE each other's guts ... for real.

In fact, Conor chartered a jet from Ireland just to try and fight Khabib at the Barclays Center in April after Khabib allegedly punked one of Conor's training partners.

Conor was arrested for that incident. Khabib later said if Conor wanted to fight, all he had to do was send a location and he'll show up.

Well, now the location is set ... October 6 in Las Vegas.

Lock up your dollies...