Ex-'Housewife' Carlton Gebbia Officially Divorced

Ex-'Housewife' Carlton Gebbia Back on the Market ... Officially Divorced

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Carlton Gebbia ﻿is officially single -- her divorce from David Gebbia is now final ... TMZ has learned.

The judge signed off on the divorce settlement Thursday, according to docs obtained by TMZ. David filed in November 2017 -- citing irreconcilable differences -- but they'd separated nearly a year before that.

Carlton and David got married back in September 1997 and have 3 children -- 2 teenage daughters and a 6-year-old son.

The last 12 months have been rough -- not long after David filed to divorce Carlton, she was sued by her housekeeper who claimed Carlton drunkenly attacked her. Carlton has denied the attack.