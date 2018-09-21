Baker Mayfield Won't Be Named Starter Until Next Week, Procrastinating Coach Says

Baker Mayfield Won't Be Named Starter Until Next Week ... Says Procrastinating Coach

Breaking News

Baker Mayfield's gonna have to wait until NEXT WEEK before he officially becomes the starting QB for the Browns -- which begs the question, WHAT'S THE HOLDUP?!

Cleveland's head coach, Hue Jackson, says he needs the weekend to process everything and won't touch the depth chart until AT LEAST Monday

"I've given the players the weekend off obviously, so I'm going to take my time because I have some time," Jackson told reporters Friday.

"And, I'm going to get an opportunity to meet with them here Monday morning and kind of go from there."

Some say Hue's just being respectful to Tyrod Taylor -- who was the 1st-string guy until he was knocked out of Thursday's game with a possible concussion.

Baker came in with 2 minutes left in the 1st half and LIT IT UP -- going 17-23 for 201 yards in a wild 21-17 come from behind thriller.

"I wanted to really watch tape and talk to the staff and talk to John [Dorsey] and then make a decision from there," Jackson says.

Spoiler alert ... the tape is good. Start Baker. Don't Browns this up.