Cardi B and Nicki Minaj both in Milan for Fashion Week

Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Take Their Feud on the Road ... Both in Milan

Cardi B has just flown thousands of miles and landed in Milan where a possible re-match with her mortal enemy, Nicki Minaj, could happen ... TMZ has learned.

Cardi showed up in Milan for Fashion Week. Nicki arrived 3 days ago.

Cardi and her team have not announced her arrival, although she certainly dropped hints by posting a pic of a gift basket that has Italy written all over it.

It's certainly interesting ... everyone knows what happened earlier this month at the Harper's Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week, where Cardi tried to attack Nicki and threw a shoe at her. Cardi's the one who ended up injured with a giant lump on her head as she hobbled out of the party on one shoe.

It's unclear if Nicki knew Cardi would show.

We're told so far Cardi and Nicki have not interacted, but we're on the lookout.