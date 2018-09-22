Rapper NBA Youngboy Goes Nuts Fighting Fan At Concert

NBA Youngboy Goes Nuts and Fights Fan At Concert

Rapper NBA Youngboy got so pissed off at a "fan" he beat the crap of him.

Youngboy had just finished performing Friday night at The National in Richmond, Virginia when he jumped off the stage and beelined it toward a fan.

The fan apparently did something -- we don't know what -- to enrage the rapper. After hopping off stage, Youngboy threw the first punch.

The rapper's friend came in for an assist but that didn't seem necessary, because the fan was getting pummeled.

The crowd seemed shocked but didn't take sides. Security rushed in and broke it up.

Cops were called, but no one was arrested.