Another Intruder Shows Up at Home of L.A. Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig after 4 Burglaries

It's now borderline incredible ... after 4 home burglaries, ANOTHER person who was up to no good ended up at the home of L.A. Dodgers star Yasiel Puig under sketchy circumstances

It went down Thursday night -- 2 days after burglars had broken into Yasiel's home for the FOURTH TIME.

Yasiel was not home when a dude jumped his fence at 10:45 PM and made it to the front door. For some reason, he rang the doorbell and turns out this time someone was home and answered on the intercom.

The guy asked if a girl was there -- he gave the name, but it wasn't the person inside. There was obviously cause for alarm, so the person inside told the intruder he was calling the cops. That was enough for the intruder to flee the scene.

As for whether the guy who came to the door is one of the burglars who repeatedly hit Yasiel's home ... we're told it was not. He did not fit the description of the burglars.