Jennifer Lopez All Up On the Floor ... For A-List Ladies Night

Jennifer Lopez Falls On Stage During Vegas Residency Performance

EXCLUSIVE

Everyone tends to fall for Jennifer Lopez -- just ask A-Rod -- but this weekend was different, 'cause she was actually in Vegas falling for us ... and bouncing back gracefully.

J. Lo was performing Saturday at her Vegas residency show when somewhere in the midst of all the action, she took a spill on stage, landing on her famous booty. A very helpful fan in the front row helped her get back up ... and Jenny was right back in the swing of things.

Luckily for her, it wasn't as bad of a fall as we've seen over the past year or so -- namely, Teyana Taylor nosediving into her crowd, or that Vanilla Ice fan falling into oblivion ... or even Bushwick Bill getting taken down by Treach. This was more Kesha-esque.

Even better for J. Lo ... she had a swarm of support after the show from the likes of Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofia Vergara and, of course, Mr. Rodriguez himself ... all of whom went backstage to show some love and pose for a photo-op.

Two things we've learned here -- it pays to have your ladies nearby after a slight mishap. It also pays to be stage side if Jen ever needs your assistance. Don't wash that hand, bro.