Brett Kavanaugh Says He Was A Virgin Through High School and Many Years After

Brett Kavanaugh just played his virgin card to defend himself against multiple accusations of sexual assault ... saying he never had sex -- or anything close to it -- through his high school years and many years after.
In a clip from Kavanaugh's Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum, Kavanaugh, which is set to air later Monday night, he says, "I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school."
MacCallum pressed the contentious Supreme Court nominee more, asking if he was a virgin through all the years in question -- when the assaults allegedly happened? Brett responded, "Yes."
The problem with his virgin defense is none of Kavanaugh's accusers are claiming he forced intercourse.
Christine Blasey Ford -- the first of multiple women to bring accusations against Kavanaugh -- will testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.