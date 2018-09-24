Brett Kavanaugh I Was a Virgin for a Looong Time ... No Way I Sexually Assaulted Anyone

Brett Kavanaugh Says He Was A Virgin Through High School and Many Years After

Breaking News

Brett Kavanaugh just played his virgin card to defend himself against multiple accusations of sexual assault ... saying he never had sex -- or anything close to it -- through his high school years and many years after.

In a clip from Kavanaugh's Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum, Kavanaugh, which is set to air later Monday night, he says, "I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school."

MacCallum pressed the contentious Supreme Court nominee more, asking if he was a virgin through all the years in question -- when the assaults allegedly happened? Brett responded, "Yes."

The problem with his virgin defense is none of Kavanaugh's accusers are claiming he forced intercourse.

Christine Blasey Ford -- the first of multiple women to bring accusations against Kavanaugh -- will testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.