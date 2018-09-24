Kim Kardashian West Has Smiley Reunion with Tyga at Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Kim Kardashian OMG, Tyga! So Great to See You!!! What Nasty Breakup?

Kylie Jenner's fam has zero beef with her ex-bf, Tyga ... or so it seems after he had a pretty touchy-feely reunion with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The chance encounter went down Sunday night at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert at the Rose Bowl. Kim looked surprised, but happy to see Tyga. Ditto for Kylie's mom.

The happy moment is a little surprising because it's not like Kylie and Tyga had a smooth split. After several breakups and makeups, they parted ways for the final time about 18 months ago. A couple months later she got with Travis Scott and got pregnant ... while Tyga banged Kylie look-alikes.

We don't know if Kylie'd be smiling this much if she were there, but her mom and sis definitely chose peace and love or piss and vinegar -- at least to his face.

Beyoncé really does have magical powers.