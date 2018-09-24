Mike Ditka Bears Are Special ... But They Ain't The '85 Team

Mike Ditka Says Bears Are Special, But They Ain't The '85 Team

EXCLUSIVE

Sorry, Khalil Mack ... Mike Ditka thinks you got a great shot at an NFC North title -- but he's telling TMZ Sports it's time to slow the roll on the '85 comparisons.

ICYMI ... Chicago beat up Arizona on Sunday and is one Aaron Rodgers-led miracle away from being 3-0 -- leading some to call this Chicago's best squad since 1985.

But Ditka -- who coached that historic Super Bowl team 33 years ago -- says let's all calm down with that talk.

"I don't know if the talent level on this defense is near what it was on our defense," Iron Mike tells us.

Don't get it twisted ... Ditka's still in love with this team -- saying they do at least hustle and pursue like Mike Singletary and William Perry used to.

Ditka also tells us Matt Nagy's already got his seal of approval -- but when it comes to Mitch Trubisky ... he still feels there's room for improvement there.