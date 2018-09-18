Trey Burton's Chicago Debut Cost Him $5,500, Best Money I Ever Spent!

Trey Burton Chicago Debut Cost Me $5,500 ... Best Money I Ever Spent!

Trey Burton had to pay money to catch passes for the Bears on Monday ... and he couldn't have been happier -- telling TMZ Sports he's donating tons of cash to a great cause this season!!

The ex-Eagle (and Philly Special star) says for every reception this year he'll give $1,000 ... and for every score, he'll shell out $2,500.

The cause?? Burton says it's all going to the International Justice Mission -- a global org aiming to stop the slave trade and sex trafficking everywhere.

Soooo ... with his performance Monday night against the Seahawks -- Burton had to pony up $5,500 ... and he couldn't have been more pleased to do it.

"The best $5,500 I've ever spent," he says. "Hopefully we can do a lot more!"

Trey tells us his season-long goal is to give out around $60,000-$90,000 -- and he hopes it inspires others to dip into their pockets to help as well.

"With how passionate of a sports town Chicago is," Trey says, "we figured this would be a really cool idea."