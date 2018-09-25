Bill Cosby's First Meal in Jail Will Include Pudding Dessert

Bill Cosby 1st Meal in Jail Includes Pudding ... Yes, Seriously

Bill Cosby will be facing his pudding-peddling past this week in the slammer, 'cause he's being served the custard dessert as part of his first meal behind bars ... TMZ has learned.

Sources at Montgomery County Correctional Facility -- where Cosby is being held before he eventually gets transferred to prison -- tell us inmates will be eating good Tuesday night with a nice helping of a chicken patty with gravy, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, iced tea mix ... and, of course, vanilla pudding for dessert.

No official word on the brand of pudding ... but hopefully it's Jell-O. That'd be poetic justice, wouldn't it?

As we reported ... Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in a Pennsylvania state prison Tuesday after being convicted on three counts of aggravated assault earlier this year. He was remanded and locked up immediately after the sentencing.