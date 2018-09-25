Bill Cosby Hollywood Walk Star Will Stay After Sexual Assault Sentencing

Bill Cosby's Star on Hollywood Walk Will Remain After Sexual Assault Sentencing

Bill Cosby is going away, but his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame isn't going anywhere ... TMZ has learned.

Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to 3 to 10 years in state prison. The comedian was also deemed a "sexually violent predator," meaning he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

We reached out to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce regarding the status of Cosby's star on the Walk of Fame, and a rep for the organization says it'll stay put.

The rep explained, "Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a 'designated historic cultural landmark,' and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments."

The statement continues, "It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame."

Cosby's star was recently vandalized with the words, "Serial Rapist," but the graffiti was quickly removed.