Cardi B Fashion World Wants Me More After Nicki Shoe Attack

Cardi B's Fashion Week Appeal Even Stronger After Fighting Nicki Minaj

Cardi B's gonna throw shoes on the reg if her still-fresh Nicki Minaj beef keeps paying off for her at Fashion Week ... okurrr?

Sources close to Cardi tell TMZ the "I Like It" rapper has been on schedule and unfazed for Fashion Week in Milan these past few days ... and, in fact, it seems squaring off with Nicki has only raised her profile. We're told none of her appearances have been canceled, and no designers have pulled invitations that were sent pre-fight.

Cardi attended the Dolce & Gabbana show Sunday as planned, an event she'd been booked for well before her altercation earlier this month with Nicki.

While some might have expected prim and proper fashionistas to keep Cardi at arm's length after her NYFW rumble -- designers seem to be embracing her instead. She was all smiles while sitting front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Hell, even Cardi's sister, Hennessy, walked the runway for the Philipp Plein show in Milan -- a clear sign they were happy to have the MC show up and probably wanted her to, although she did not.

We're told Cardi wasn't concerned about Nicki's schedule in Milan, or the possibility of running into her at any events. Nicki arrived in Milan 3 days before CB, but they were both there over the weekend. No fireworks.

Cardi's now off to Paris for Fashion Week there, and sources say she's going to 3 major shows.

No word if Nicki's going, but seems the design houses wouldn't mind if she did. Think WWE ... but in stilettos.