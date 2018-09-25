Dina Lohan Declares Bankruptcy ... I'm $1.5 Mil in the Red!!!

Lindsay Lohan's Mom, Dina, Files for Bankruptcy, Spares Her House

Lindsay Lohan might want to send some money home from Greece -- her mother, Dina Lohan, is filing for bankruptcy ... TMZ has learned.

Dina filed docs in federal bankruptcy court declaring she has $1,578,049.00 in debt that she simply can't pay. The lion's share of that debt is $1.55 million to PennyMac Loan Services.

According to the docs, she also owes $4,651 in California state tax and $9k in NY state tax.

Dina's Long Island home is in foreclosure, and was scheduled to go up for auction Tuesday -- but the bankruptcy filing immediately stops the foreclosure ... giving her a chance to save the house.