Ray Allen Is Casting 'Space Jam 2,' Here Are Your Monstars!!!

Ray Allen I'll Cast 'Space Jam 2,' LeBron!!! Behold The New Monstars!

We're assuming Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley won't be back for LeBron's "Space Jam 2" ... so the movie is gonna need some new Monstars.

And, NBA Hall Of Famer Ray Allen is gonna tell us who they should be.

If you remember, the Monstars were the alien race that sucked the talent out of those NBA stars, then used their skills to try to beat Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, and Bill Murray in a hoops game for the fate of the world.

We got Ray Allen out in NYC and wanted to know who the NEW Monstars starting five should be ... now that Jordan is out, and LeBron is in.

He has a squad in mind and, we gotta say ... LeBron and Bugs are in some trouble if Ray's team comes together.