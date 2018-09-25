Ted Cruz and Wife Accosted By Kavanaugh Protesters at D.C. Restaurant

Ted Cruz & Wife Heidi Run Out of D.C. Restaurant ... By Kavanaugh Protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife got a taste of what Sarah Huckabee Sanders was served, as they were both heckled out of a D.C. restaurant by people protesting Brett Kavanaugh.

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Ted and the missus, Heidi Cruz, were trying to dine Monday night at an Italian joint called Fiola, when they were confronted by a group of protesters who were chanting, "We believe survivors." One woman from the group tried to get the TX senator to speak on Kavanaugh in the wake of a second accuser alleging sexual misconduct ... but TC wouldn't bite.

He told the woman, "God bless you, ma'am" ... and it looks like he even tried taking off his jacket off and sitting down for dinner in an attempt to ignore the protesters. They were relentless though, and Ted and Heidi eventually hightailed it out of there.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

The couple seems to have left out of a side exit, much to the protesters' shared delight. They were all cheering as the Cruzes exited. Thursday should be fun, huh?