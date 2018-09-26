Bill Cosby's New Mug Shot After Being Transferred to Maximum Security Prison

Bill Cosby New Mug Shot After Transfer to Maximum Security Prison

Bill Cosby is now at the prison he will call home for 3 to 10 years.

Cosby's official inmate number is NN7687. He was moved Tuesday after his sentencing to the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Schwenksville, PA.

It's significant ... prison is a maximum security facility, meaning it houses some of the most violent offenders in the state. The prison is fairly new and has 3,830 beds.

The judge deemed Cosby a "sexually violent predator" ... which apparently was the trigger for the choice of prison. 

Cosby will be housed in a single cell next to the infirmary ... possibly because of his medical problems. He's allowed phone calls and visitation consistent with prison policies.  

A prison official says, "We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby's safety and general welfare in our institution." The official says the long-term goal is for Cosby to go into the general population.  

The disgraced comedian spent a few hours at the county jail before being transferred to the prison facility.

If Cosby serves the full 10-year sentence, he will be 91 when he is released. 