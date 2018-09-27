Ryan Leaf Rips Ohio State For 'Silence' Poster, It's Tone Deaf!!

Ryan Leaf Rips Ohio State's 'Silence' Poster ... It's Tone Deaf!!

Ryan Leaf is blasting Ohio State for its new football campaign centered around the word "Silence" -- saying it's stupid and "tone deaf" in the wake of the Urban Meyer scandal.

The Buckeyes released a promotional poster for their upcoming game with Penn State featuring WR Austin Mack making a hushing gesture -- along with the caption, "Silence the white noise."

Enter Leaf ... who has a big problem with the timing and message of the promotion.

"I know this is a marketing poster for a football game, but the lack of perspective and it being as tone deaf as it is, really says a lot about what the [Urban Meyer] saga continues to reveal about [Ohio State]," Leaf tweeted.

Leaf -- who played football at Washington State -- is referring to the OSU scandal where Courtney Smith claimed Meyer knew her husband (an OSU coach) had been abusing her ... but swept it under the rug.

Meyer denied any wrongdoing -- but he did admit to mishandling the situation. And, when asked if he had knowledge of the situation at BIG10 Media Day, Meyer lied to reporters.

Urban was suspended 3 games as a result of an investigation -- and he returns to the sidelines against Penn State.

So, yeah ... Leaf makes a pretty solid point.

And not to mention, Penn State had their own problems with SILENCE.