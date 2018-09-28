Mark Jackson Says LeBron & Luke Will Make L.A. Magic Together

Mark Jackson Luke & LeBron Will Get Along Fine ... Walton Is 'Outstanding' Coach

There's at least one marriage in Hollywood that's gonna go smoothly ... LeBron James & Luke Walton -- so says ex-NBA coach Mark Jackson who thinks Walton is an "outstanding coach" who will mesh with James.

Some Lakers fans are concerned that LeBron -- the league's biggest star -- would be too much for the relatively young Walton, leading to tumult in the locker room.

Not Jackson ... the former NBA head coach and current analyst had all the confidence in the world in Walton when we got him in L.A. -- reassuring our guy Luke has it under wraps.

"Great guy and outstanding coach, he'll be fine."

BTW -- we also asked Jackson if music in the locker room makes any difference in performance of the team ... his answer is pretty awesome and makes perfect sense.