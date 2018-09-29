Ex-Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Trevor Lawerence Might Be ACC GOAT ... But I Feel Bad For Bryant

Tajh Boyd Says Trevor Lawrence Could Be ACC's Greatest QB Ever

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd says Trevor Lawrence could be the greatest QB in the history of the ACC ... but he still feels horrible for that Kelly Bryant lost his starting job.

It's an age-old football tale ... Lawrence -- the hot shot former #1 recruit freshman -- usurped the starting spot from Bryant, the steady senior leader who played great and waited his turn.

The change set the college football world on fire, with Bryant immediately announcing his transfer. Some critics said head coach Dabo Swinney had done KB dirty. Others said it's just the way football goes.

We talked to Boyd -- a Clemson legend -- who told us it could be BOTH.

"In his eyes, he felt like he earned the right to be the guy and felt like he didn't do anything to deserve to lose the spot and maybe he has some merit to that."

As far as Lawrence goes ... Boyd says Bryant was up against a transcendent talent ... because he believes Trevor could be the best signal caller the conference has ever seen.

"When it's all said and done, I think he's gonna be the best quarterback to play in the history of the conference."

BTW -- Michael Vick, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Charlie Ward all played in the ACC ... just sayin'.