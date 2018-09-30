LeBron James Jr. The High School Class You Must Take ... From Ex-NBA All-Star

LeBron James Jr. Gets High School Advice From Ex-NBA All-Star

LeBron James Jr. LISTEN UP ... you're about to get some life advice from a former NBA All-Star who's been EXACTLY where you are, and knows exactly what you need to do.

The former hooper is Baron Davis, who attended the prestigious Crossroads school where James is currently enrolled ... and was a fantastic basketball player there back in the '90s.

We got Baron out in L.A. and asked him if he had any sage words for BJ that might help him navigate life at Crossroads, and he answered immediately.

"Get into the arts," Baron says. "Everything else, all that school's got to offer. You're going to be great at basketball, so just enjoy it."

When we asked if he should SPECIFICALLY take drama classes Baron said, "He should do all that."

It makes sense ... Baron rolled in the drama circles at Crossroads and made lifelong friends with Kate Hudson and Cash Warren, and started a production company with Cash later on.

Take the help Bronny ... and bone up on your Shakespeare.