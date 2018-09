Honey Boo Boo Delivers Crushing Blow ... During Wrestling Match!!!

Honey Boo Boo Delivers Crushing Blow During Wrestling Match

EXCLUSIVE

Honey Boo Boo delivered a finishing blow to a wrestler Saturday during a match at the Georgia State Fair.

It was James Storm vs. Robbie E and it got super intense outside the ring. After being egged on, Boo Boo is cajoled into striking Robbie E ... who was being thrown around by Storm like a ragdoll.

Turns out it was spontaneous, but not unexpected. Sugar Bear managed James Storm.

Now that Boo Boo is throwing down at state fairs, could WWE be far behind?

Stay tuned.