Landon Donovan Gunning to Bring MLS Team to San Diego

Bad news, San Diego ... the Chargers ain't coming back.
Good news, San Diego ... Landon Donovan's working on your replacement -- YOUR VERY OWN MLS SOCCER TEAM!!!
Philip Rivers and the rest of the Bolts packed their bags for L.A. last year ... and in their wake -- they left a big-ass plot of land for the city to use.
That's when Donovan stepped in and helped spearhead an effort to fill that space with a new stadium, restaurants, housing, shopping -- and a new MLS futbol team.
So, what'll it take for Landon to get all this done??
"If people in San Diego want this to happen and want this to be a part of the future of this city and impact people for decades to come," Donovan tells us, "then they can vote 'yes.' Our measure is Measure E."
The vote's Nov. 6 ... and Donovan's promising a space of land that will rival what L.A.'s got downtown by the Staples Center if it goes down.
Take that, Dean Spanos.