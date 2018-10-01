Lil Wayne Birdman Called Bus Shooter in Jail ... 'Come Out and Get Your Money'

Birdman Made Jailhouse Call to Lil Wayne Bus Shooter, 'Come Get Your Money'

The man convicted of shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus took a jailhouse phone call from Birdman ... and it sounds like Birdman was congratulating him on a job well done.

The phone call was made while Jimmy Winfrey was incarcerated in Cobb County, GA. Winfrey would eventually be convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Weezy's bus in April 2015.

During the call Birdman says, "Time for you to come out here and get your money. You did everything you could do, boss."

The audio is shocking for several reasons, not the least of which being the fact Wayne and Birdman recently squashed their beef, and Wayne finally released "Tha Carter V."

The phone convo was uncovered as part of a separate civil lawsuit, filed by the tour bus driver against Birdman and Young Thug.

As we reported, the Cobb County D.A. is considering filing charges against Thug and Birdman for the shooting.