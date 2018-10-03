Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Talk Tons Of Trash, Who Does It Better?

Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury So Much Trash Talk ... Who Does It Better?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury just got done spitting venom at each other ahead of their December world title clash -- and now the only question is ... who's the better crap talker?!

Fury started the pre-fight chatter off ... callin' Wilder his own personal puppet -- saying he can make Wilder do ANYTHING he wants.

"If I want him to stand up, he stands up," Fury tells TMZ Sports ... "If I want him to act a clown, he'll act a clown. I've got him. I'm living in his mind, running free."

Wilder then slipped in his jabs ... touting his own game rather than shading Tyson's.

Sooo ... who gets the nod?? We're not sure -- but it was really fun to watch.

BTW ... the two also got in a little bit of a dance-off at their news conference today -- which begs one more question ... WHO WON THAT?!?!