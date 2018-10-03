Sarah Palin's Son Track to Spend Year in Custody After Domestic Violence Arrest

Track Palin Will Spend Year in Custody After Latest Arrest

Sarah Palin's oldest son's arrest for allegedly hitting a woman he lives with is a violation of a deal he struck for a separate assault case ... so a judge sending him to a halfway house.

Track Palin was arrested last week on domestic violence charges, and a judge ruled Wednesday that the allegations of assaulting a woman have disqualified him from a therapeutic program he was in stemming from another case -- an alleged assault on his father.

The 29-year-old Army vet entered the program -- intended to rehabilitate vets -- as part of deal after he was arrested in December for allegedly breaking into his parent's house and beating up his dad.

Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace reportedly told Track he broke the deal, so he must report to a halfway house at month's end. He could also get jail time.

Speaking of jail, he's currently there ... facing misdemeanor charges for last week's arrest including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

As we reported, Palin was also arrested in January 2016 after an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.