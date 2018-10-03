Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Head vs. Razor For Women Fighting Cancer

NHL Star Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Gets Head Shaved By Women Fighting Cancer

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won't have to worry about helmet hair when the NHL season kicks off Thursday night ... 'cause the Vegas Golden Knights star got a fresh bald haircut from some tough ladies battling cancer!!

The French winger joined a ferocious group of breast cancer patients for a head-shaving bash outside T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday ... as part of the beginning Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Not only does P.E.B. go all the way in with the fresh cut ... he returns the favor and puts his barber skills to use as well!!

Bellemare loved it. The women loved it. We're loving it.

And, if this gesture wasn't awesome enough for you ... the event raised $20,000 for the American Cancer Society (click here to donate).

Props to everyone involved.