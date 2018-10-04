David & Victoria Beckham Sells Bev Hills Mansion ... For $33 Mil

David Beckham Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $33 Million

David Beckham and his famous family are saying goodbye to their legendary Bev Hills compound -- selling the place for $33 MILLION!!!!

David and Victoria bought the 13,000 square foot estate back in 2007 -- right around the time David signed a $250 MILLION contract with the L.A. Galaxy soccer team.

At the time they bought the home, the asking price was $22 million.

Now, with David bringing an MLS team to Florida -- Inter Miami Football Club -- it appears the family just ain't using the West Coast palace like they used to.

David and Victoria's kids went to school in Los Angeles during their time on the West Coast -- but now they spend their time mostly in London.

The Bev Hills mansion is insane -- 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a library, pool and has iron gates in the front of the property to keep out the riff raff, according to the L.A. Times.

As for the buyer, no word yet -- but whoever it is ... RICH.