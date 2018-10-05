Conor McGregor Gets Insanely Realistic Mural ... Outside L.A. Irish Pub

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor's world domination continues.

If $50-100 million and an escort from Drake weren't enough, the UFC superstar now has an epic mural outside an Irish pub ... 5,000 miles from Dublin.

Jonas Never -- the street artist behind the (vandalized) LeBron James mural -- started the project earlier this week ... utilizing a brick wall outside O'Brien's Irish Pub in Santa Monica.

Jonas tells us the super realistic mural took him about 18 hours in total to paint over the course of 3 days.

The best part ... Jonas says Conor's biz partner got word of the painting and sent over several cases of the impossible-to-get Proper Twelve whiskey ... which they plan to crack open Saturday night during UFC 229.

Cheers.