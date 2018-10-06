Katt Williams Arrested in Portland, Oregon for Alleged Assault

Katt Williams Arrested for Assault In Portland

Katt Williams has been arrested for alleged assault in Portland, Oregon.

The comedian was arrested by Port of Portland police and booked for misdemeanor assault Saturday. His bail's been set at $2,500.

As of now ... it's unclear what Williams did to get arrested, but the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office lists him as a fugitive in another jurisdiction. We're told he may be sent to Atlanta, which could possibly be related to this fugitive status.

Katt was supposed to be a part of Nick Cannon's 'Wild 'N Out Live' concert at the Moda Center Friday night in Portland, but we're told he never made the show.

Story developing ...