Houston Astros Brooms & Booze!! ... Sweep Tribe in ALDS

10/8/2018 3:19 PM PDT

Houston Astros Go Champagne Crazy After Sweeping Indians in ALDS

Breaking News

The Houston Astros are back in the ALCS for the second year in a row ... but they're celebrating like it's their first time -- drenching their locker room with TONS of beer and champagne!!

The 'stros just finished off their sweep of the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS with an 11-3 win on Monday ... and Jose Altuve & Co. made themselves right at home in the visitor's locker room at Progressive Field. 

What's more incredible than their blowout win over the Tribe --  the amount of booze that is flying through the air at one time.

Silver lining for Cleveland -- the Chief Wahoo is officially retired with the Indians' season ending. So, good riddance, racist logo.

