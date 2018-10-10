'Bachelor' Star Amanda Stanton Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case

'Bachelor' Star Amanda Stanton Pleads Not Guilty In Las Vegas Domestic Abuse Case

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton is now officially charged in her Las Vegas domestic violence case, and she's pled not guilty ... TMZ has learned.

Amanda's attorney entered her plea Wednesday in the Clark County courthouse after she was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. We broke the story when she got busted last month following an argument with her BF, Bobby Jacobs. We're told Amanda allegedly shoved him in front of a security guard at their hotel and the push was harsh enough, the guard called cops.

According to the police report, the altercation was way more severe. Bobby claimed Amanda started to hit him while he was in bed, they argued for hours before she eventually took the room's phone and swung it at him. He also told cops she'd kicked, scratched and pinched him because she was pissed he wasn't answering her calls earlier in the night.

Amanda's rep told us the whole thing was a misunderstanding, calling her shove "playful."