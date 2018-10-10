Ringo Starr Didn't Masturbate with Paul and John ... I Came Later

Ringo Starr Says Beatles' Masturbation Sessions Were Before His Time

Ringo Starr found a silver lining in NOT being one of the OG Beatles when we asked him about Paul McCartney and John Lennon's hands-on bonding sessions.

We got the drumming legend at LAX and brought up Paul's recurring dreams about John and George Harrison -- which he revealed in a recent interview. Ringo's not bothered by it, and laughingly told us why he's constantly on Paul's mind.

Then we gently waded into Beatles' masturbation history. You'll recall Paul didn't mention Ringo in the bizarre tale of group self-pleasure.

Just watch, because the reaction from Ringo and his wife, Barbara Bach, is hilarious.

Short story -- Ringo missed out, and he feels fine.