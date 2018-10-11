Cardi B to Offset Let's End my 26th BDay with a Bang ... Literally, Okurrrr!!!

Cardi B Wants to End Her 26th Birthday with a Bang

Cardi B is a woman who knows EXACTLY what she wants ... and if she gets it, her new Lamborghini ain't the only thing she's gonna be riding for her birthday.

The "I Like It" rapper posted this hilarious video Thursday on Instagram to celebrate her 26th birthday. Cardi thanked fans for the good wishes, which she was in need after saying she ate some bad fish that, in her words, left her swollen and looking like Mrs. Puff from Spongebob SquarePants. #LMFAO

As we reported ... Offset gifted her a brand new Lamborghini, but there's one wish that's still unfulfilled.

Enter Offset.