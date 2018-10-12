Cardi B Making Sure I Get My Birthday Sex

Cardi B Grinding With Offset During Quest For Birthday Sex

Cardi B ﻿knows how to get a man ready for love, grinding all up and down Offset ﻿on her thirst quest for birthday sex.

CB celebrated her 26th bday Thursday night in Los Angeles at an album release party for Offset's cousin, Quavo ... and the "I Like It" rapper looked like a leopard in heat as she teased her hubby with some textbook booty shaking. Rawr!

The club was packed, and Offset had the best seat in the house as Cardi twerked the night away.

Cardi made it clear she wanted to end her bday with a bang ... and we're confident she got her wish. Let's be real, there's no way Offset's turning that down!

It's funny ... CB says she can't drive her new Lamborghini, but it's clear she knows how to work a different type of stick shift.