Sen. Lindsey Graham Responds to Chelsea Handler's Horrible 'Coming Out' Tweet

EXCLUSIVE

Lindsey Graham is going high in response to Chelsea Handler going low ... after she claimed to out him on Twitter.

We got the Senator from South Carolina Friday at Reagan National Airport, and asked him about Handler's #NationalComingOutDay tweet. Instead of blasting her -- as many others have -- Graham insisted Chelsea had every right to say whatever she wants. As he put it ... it's a free country.

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

Graham did tell us, "To the extent that it matters, I'm not gay" -- but it was definitely a measured response.

Some of the backlash against Chelsea -- who's no fan of Prez Trump or Sen. Graham's support of Brett Kavanaugh -- has been that she's stooped to using homophobia to attack him.

Graham gave us his own take on belittling people for the sake of comedy.

BTW ... it's not the first time Chelsea's directed a homophobic tweet at Graham. She did it back in January asking, "@LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d*** sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn't coming out be more honorable?"

She's standing by her words. Handler hasn't deleted either tweet.