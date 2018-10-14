Amber Rose Bounces Around With New BF ... Moshin' It Up at SOAD Show

Amber Rose Rocks Out With New Boyfriend at System of a Down Concert

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose is one well-rounded lady -- able to strut her stuff on the SlutWalk one day ... and headbang to System of a Down right up against a mosh pit the next.

TMZ got a hold of this video of Amber and her new boyfriend -- Def Jam Records exec Alexander 'AE' Edwards -- rocking out Saturday night at a SOAD show in San Bernardino ... and they were both pretty damn close to the main thashin' action near the stage.

They were far enough not to get sucked into the moshing in front of them, but it looks like Amber got bumped by somebody right next to her (not her BF), who gave her a slight body check. She bounced back though -- which is perfectly appropriate for the title of this song.

As we first told you ... Amber and 'AE' have been seeing each other for a few weeks now -- but they've known each other for years through their connection to Tyga and Blac Chyna ... which has its own implications. They were showing off some major PDA at Amber's 4th annual SlutWalk in L.A. last weekend, just a few short months after dumping Monte Morris.

Seems like a hardcore love connection between these two so far -- or about as hardcore as you can get wearing a System of a Down shirt ... AT a System of a Down gig. Tsk tsk, Amber.