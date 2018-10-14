Drake Invites LeBron on Stage ... So Who's Bigger?

Drake Brings LeBron James on Stage During L.A. Concert

Two titans shared the stage Saturday night as the king of Toronto brought out the newly minted king of LA.

Drake invited LeBron James on stage with Travis Scott at the L.A.'s Staples Center during his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.

The trio jumped and danced while performing Drake and Travis' hit song, "SICKO MODE," off of Travis Scott's new album, Astroworld.

Drake recently sat down with LeBron on his show, "The Shop," with Maverick Carter. Drake talked about his trip to Wyoming to work with Kanye on an album, and the beef between Kanye and Pusha T that followed.