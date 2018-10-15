Nikki Bella Rips Ronda Rousey, You're An Entitled 'Do Nothing Bitch'

Nikki Bella Blasts Rousey ... You're An Entitled 'Do Nothing Bitch'

Nikki Bella is going off on Ronda Rousey -- claiming she's done more for women's wrestling than Ronda EVER has ... and says when it comes to the sport, Ronda's the real "Do Nothing Bitch."

The two have been feuding ever since Nikki betrayed Ronda on 'Raw' last week -- teaming up with her sister Brie Bella to stomp Ronda out in the middle of the ring.

Ronda told TMZ Sports the sisters were a bunch of "untrustworthy bitches" and then called them "Do Nothing Bellas" (a twist on her famous "Do Nothing Bitches" line) on social media.

Now, Nikki is firing back ... and even though the storylines are scripted out, this one feels personal.

"You may think I’m a 'DNB' but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years," Nikki posted on Instagram.

Nikki says she's been the real leader in changing the sport for the better when it comes to how women are treated in the sport ... and she named names!

"This 'DNB' has been in the ring with Victoria, Natalya, Krissy Vaine, Shantelle Malawski, Taryn Terrell, Brooke Adams, Michelle McCool, Layla, Vickie Guerrero, Melina, Mickie James, Maria, Katie Lea, Jillian Hall, Maryse, Alicia Fox, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Beth Phoenix, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Awesome Kong, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, Tamina, AJ Lee, Paige, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Riott Squad and more."

She added, "I defended a championship for 301 days. I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business."

"So if you want to talk about a 'DNB' look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the 'DNB.'"

The two face off at WWE Evolution on October 28 for the title. By the way, it's the 1st WWE pay-per-view featuring all women ... so really, they both win.