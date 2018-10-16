Chance the Rapper's Pick for Chicago's Mayor Explains Why His Endorsement Matters

The candidate Chance the Rapper's endorsing for mayor of Chicago says his support goes way beyond the typical celeb endorsement, because he's going to be a key player in her campaign.
We spoke with Amara Enyia Tuesday shortly after Chance announced he was endorsing her in the race to get Rahm Emanuel's office when he steps down next year.
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia for Chicago mayor: "I want to work with somebody that's about change, somebody that's about our community, somebody that's about equity, somebody that's about fairness" https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/r8wkHnYkU1— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 16, 2018
She tells us Chance's backing is more than a "flash in the pan," and the proof will be evident on the campaign trail. Not that the hometown hero needs to prove himself -- Amara reminded us Chance has walked the walk in Chicago ... donating millions to the city's public school system and other services.
Amara compares Chance's shift into politics to people like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, who've both gotten in some face time with the President over different issues.
She welcomes that engagement though ... and for good reason too.