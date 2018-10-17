NHL's Max Pacioretty Sells Purge-Proof Florida Mansion ... I'm Moving To Vegas!!

Because of Max Pacioretty's trade to Vegas ... somebody else in Florida won't have to fear 'The Purge' -- 'cause the NHL superstar just sold his safe room mansion FOR $3.1 MIL!!!

Max used to play for the Canadians up in Montreal ... and obviously needed a snow escape -- so he took off to Boca Raton to catch rays on off days.

But, with his move to the Golden Knights this offseason ... no need for a sun house anymore -- so the winger punted the palace.

It's too bad ... 'cause Max couldn't have been more protected in the mansion -- it featured smart house technology, weather resistant roofing and a freakin' SAFE ROOM!!!

The crib also had a salt water pool AND a basketball court ... obviously for use on days when the house's protection wasn't necessary.

Unclear where Max's new pad is in Vegas ... BUT SOMEBODY IN SIN CITY BUILD THAT MAN A NEW PANIC ROOM!!