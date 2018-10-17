Rihanna sued over F.U. Logo F.U., RiRi ... You Jacked Our Logo!!!

Rihanna and PUMA Sued Over F.U. Clothing Logo

Rihanna has used F.U. as a business card for her clothing biz, and now another company is firing back ... FU, Rihanna.

Freedom United Clothing claims in a new lawsuit it owns the 'FU' trademark ... something they've used since 2006.

As you know ... Rihanna did a deal with PUMA where she had the company slap F.U. on her sweatshirts, jewelry and sandals, and Freedom United says that's just stealing.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the company claims RiRi knew there was an existing FU logo, because she was photographed in one of their hoodies in 2014 and, even before that, then-BF Chris Brown attended Freedom United's launch party back in 2007.

The suit goes on to say PUMA touts Rihanna as a lawbreaker of sorts, noting on PUMA's website it refers to the singer as "most likely to break the rules." Well, they say F.U. is evidence of that.

This isn't the first time Freedom United lashed out ... they fired off a cease-and-desist letter demanding that PUMA and Rihanna back off.

Freedom United is also suing PUMA for an order prohibiting future sales and damages.